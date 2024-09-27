Confused Giants Fan Becomes Enduring Meme of 'TNF' Game vs. Cowboys
The first half of theThursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 featured plenty of penalties.
A few of the flags went against the Giants, like when their first drive stalled after they were incorrectly called for a face-mask penalty
when it actually was a Cowboys player who grabbed the face mask. Or when Dallas scored a touchdown on a play where flags were thrown but picked up without much explanation.
For at least one fan, the most confusing moment of the half came when Daniel Jones hit Wan'Dale Robinson, who dropped the ball as he turned up field. The Cowboys picked the ball up and ran it back, but the entire play was erased by one of the many penalties called during the half.
And no one was a better avatar of the viewers confused by what was going on than this Giants fan.
By the end of the half, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit had joined him in the state of disbelief. And this fan had become a new reaction meme.