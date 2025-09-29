Cool Video Shows CeeDee Lamb Predicting George Pickens Touchdown From the Sideline
The Cowboys kept perfect pace with the Packers in a shootout on Sunday night, playing Green Bay to a 40–40 tie in prime time.
The back-and-forth affair included 31 combined points between the teams in the fourth quarter alone, with both teams holding the lead under two minutes left before regulation ended in a tie to send the game to overtime.
For the Cowboys, it was wide receiver George Pickens that played the hero late, reeling in a lob from Dak Prescott between two defenders and diving for the pylon to give Dallas a 37–34 lead with less than a minute to play.
Watching from the sidelines, fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb knew his teammate was about to do something special before the snap. Lamb saw that the Packers defense was pressing Pickens, and was supremely confident that Pickens would burn them for a touchdown.
Pickens delivered.
The Sunday Night Football cameras cut to Lamb on the sidelines right after the play, but thanks to mic’d up, we have the moments from just before the play as well.
Lamb, currently recovering from an ankle injury, might still have some time on the sidelines before he is able to return to the field for the Cowboys. Until then, it’s clear he has all the faith in the world in Pickens and the rest of the Dallas offense to keep moving the ball.