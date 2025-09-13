Cowboys Sign Pro Bowl Guard Tyler Smith to Record Contract Extension
The Cowboys have reportedly locked down a critical piece on their offensive line for years to come.
Dallas is giving guard Tyler Smith a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with $81 million guaranteed, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If confirmed, the deal would make Smith the highest-paid guard in football.
Smith, 24, is in his fourth year with the Cowboys. Dallas picked him 24th in the 2022 draft out of Tulsa, which he helped to its highest AP ranking since 1952 in 2020.
After a solid rookie year in '22, Smith made the Pro Bowl and garnered second team All-Pro honors from the AP in 2023. He followed that up with another Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.
The Cowboys, whose financial decisions have been in the spotlight since they traded defensive lineman Micah Parsons to the Packers on Aug. 28, are scheduled to play the Giants Sunday.