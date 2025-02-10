Cooper DeJean Breaks Down What He Saw in Super Bowl Pick Six Against Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LIX when he intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned the pick 38 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The interception return made it 17-0 Eagles, and put the Chiefs behind the 8-ball quickly in their quest to threepeat. The Eagles would go on to win their second Super Bowl title, 40-22.
After the Super Bowl victory, DeJean broke down what he saw on the interception with SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt.
"Right when I touched it," DeJean responded when Van Pelt asked him when he knew he'd score. "I was trying to find the open lane, find the open grass to get in the end zone. Luckily, I had some guys throwing blocks out there for me and I was able to get in there. It was awesome."
DeJean's interception got the Eagles the separation they needed en route to the Super Bowl title. And the play by the rookie in the biggest game of his life will go down in the franchise's championship lore.