Cooper Kupp Addresses the Narrative That He Doesn’t Have Good Football Left in Him
Cooper Kupp was introduced as a member of the Seattle Seahawks for the first time today. At his press conference the wide reciever shared a story about how he got his number back from one of his new teammates and addressed how his career with the Rams ended and why he wanted to stay in the NFC West to compete against them.
Then Kupp went on the NFL Network, where he was asked about the narrative that his best football days may be behind him. Kupp does not seem convinced, as he has access to tapes that confirm in his mind that he can still do what he wants on a football field.
"If the things that I see in my head, if the things I envision when I play football, I see myself doing things. If I wasn't seeing that on tape. If I wasn't able to make that stuff come to life, I wouldn't be playing football anymore," Kupp explained. "And I still see that. I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that hasn’t watched a whole lot of film. Obviously, it's tough because I get to see every rep I take. Or I get to see all the practice reps. I get to see all the offseason reps. And I feel so good about the football that I can play still, and thankful for the Seattle Seahawks and the work that they did behind the scenes being able to feel good about the football that I can put on tape and their belief in me, and real excited about being able to bring that to life the next few years here."
Kupp played the first eight seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. If he can still see the stuff he was doing in 2021 on film, the Seahawks will be handsomely rewarded for their faith.