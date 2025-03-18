Cooper Kupp Shared Sweet Way He Got Jersey No. 10 From Seahawks Teammate
After being released by the Los Angeles Rams last week, wide receiver Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks last Friday. The 31-year-old now returns to his home state of Washington—where in all likelihood he'll finish his NFL football career.
Kupp officially inked his new deal on Tuesday afternoon before holding a press conference with the assembled Seahawks media. It was there that the team announced the pass catcher would wear jersey No. 10—previously worn by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who is still with the team.
During his presser, Kupp shared that he donated to Nwosu's foundation in exchange for the digits from his now teammate:
"He's got a foundation that's doing some really good stuff here in the community, and it was important for him to have that be part of this exchange," Kupp explained. "He was great to work with and [I was] able to donate to his foundation and make sure that he felt good about that."
"[Nwosu] mentioned that he's played his best football in No. 10," he continued. "And that it had been important to him... Clearly the community was an important part of this whole thing, so I respect his desires there and [was] able to work it out and [am] really thankful for him to be willing to work something out for us."
Kupp began his career with the Rams wearing the number 18 before switching to 10—the number he donned in college at Eastern Washington—after three seasons.
He'll now continue on with the dime in Seattle, while also giving to the community.