Cooper Kupp Makes Definitive Statement About His NFL Playing Days After Playoff Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Cooper Kupp plans to play next season. It just might not be with the Los Angeles Rams.
Cooper Kupp had his eighth season with the Los Angeles Rams come to an end this past Sunday with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a snowy divisional round battle.

Now the football world has to wait and see if that was the last game the wide receiver ever plays with the franchise that he's spent all eight years of his career with.

Kupp still has two years left on his current deal with the Rams but if they cut him this offseason they will save a considerable amount of money.

Kupp said on Monday that he definitely plans on playing next season, he's just not sure if it will be with Los Angeles.

Via ESPN:

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me," Kupp said in the Rams' final open locker room session of the season. "I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."

Kupp added:

"Who knows what's going to happen," Kupp said. "That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

Kupp has 634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns in his NFL career, which began when the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft.

