NFC Non-Playoff Team Grades: Bears, Giants Get Failing Marks
The offseason has officially started for the non-playoff teams in the NFC.
For most teams that fell short of the postseason, they have a variety of looming quarterback dilemmas, including the San Francisco 49ers, the biggest disappointment in the conference this season.
Brock Purdy guided the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, but 2024 was filled with up-and-down performances. Now San Francisco has to decide whether to hand Purdy a massive contract extension in the offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons got it wrong with paying Kirk Cousins in free agency, but they might have gotten it right with drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round in April. Coach Raheem Morris could be kicking himself for not turning to Penix sooner after the Falcons fell just short in the NFC South.
The Carolina Panthers were a losing team again, but they weren’t as bad as they were last season. The Chicago Bears, who are connected with the Panthers after the blockbuster 2023 trade that involved the draft picks used to select Bryce Young and Caleb Williams, may have been the most depressing team to watch. Then again, the New York Giants also had a 10-game losing streak at one point.
Let’s examine how these non-NFC playoff teams did in 2024 and look ahead at what’s to come in the offseason.
Seattle Seahawks: B-
Record: 10–7
Team MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR. The second-year wideout displayed vast improvements after a quiet rookie season. Smith-Njigba, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, surpassed DK Metcalf as Geno Smith’s top target. Smith-Njigba’s reliable hands and ability to get open quickly led to several clutch plays in pressure-filled moments.
Best moment: The Seahawks ended their six-game losing streak to the 49ers thanks to Smith’s game-winning 13-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left in regulation. Seattle won 20–17 in Week 11 to begin a four-game winning streak. At that point, Mike Macdonald’s team seemed to be the frontrunner for the NFC West title.
Worst moment: Seattle had one of the worst special teams performances of the season after the Giants blocked a field goal to prevent the game-tying score in the final minute of regulation. Instead, New York returned the blocked kick for a touchdown to seal a 29–20 victory in Seattle in Week 5. Had the Seahawks won in the extra period, perhaps they would have had an opportunity to win the NFC West in Week 18.
Offseason outlook: The Seahawks have a tricky quarterback dilemma with Smith, who will likely ask for a new deal with no guaranteed money left on the final year of his three-year, $105 million extension he signed after his breakout 2022 season. Smith has been worth the money when you compare his salary with star quarterbacks. But that’s the problem. Smith isn’t a star quarterback and the Seahawks don’t have a stacked roster to go far with a middling signal-caller. Seattle should give it a try with Smith one more season and hope that Macdonald turns the defense into a top-five unit in his second season. The Seahawks improved in various defensive categories under Macdonald in 2024.
Arizona Cardinals: B-
Record: 8–9
Team MVP: Trey McBride, TE. McBride took off in his third NFL season and made a name for himself as one of the league’s best tight ends. Kyler Murray often leaned on McBride on money downs, but for strange reasons, the duo struggled to connect in the red zone. McBride didn’t record his first touchdown of the season until Week 17 vs. the Rams. McBride finished with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns.
Best moment: Arizona went from only having four victories during Jonathan Gannon’s first season in 2023 to winning six of their first 10 games in ’24. The Cardinals steamrolled the New York Jets, 31–6, to head into the bye week at 6–4 and sat atop the NFC West standings.
Worst moment: The Cardinals’ promising 6–4 start became an afterthought following their second loss to the Seahawks to conclude a three-game losing streak. Sandwiched in between the Seattle losses was a blown double-digit lead to the Minnesota Vikings. Murray struggled with the deep ball and had five interceptions during the losing skid. Two weeks later, the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention due to a loss in Carolina in Week 16.
Offseason outlook: Arizona has a Kyler Murray problem. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team puts him on the trading block after a dismal second half of the season. Even when the Cardinals had a 6–4 record, the coaching staff didn’t ask too much of Murray, with a run-heavy scheme that featured plenty of McBride around the line of scrimmage. It also didn’t help that Murray rarely connected with rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. downfield. If the team remains committed to Murray, perhaps they look to move on from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. But the Cardinals desperately need more talent on the defensive side to continue moving forward with Gannon.
Atlanta Falcons: C
Record: 8–9
Team MVP: Bijan Robinson, RB. The second-year running back played up to the lofty standards that were placed on him after Atlanta took him with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft. Robinson’s stellar season was a bit overlooked because of the monster years from Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. But the Falcons’ versatile back wasn’t far behind, recording 304 carries for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Best moment: Kirk Cousins delivered a few game-winning plays before his lack of mobility and arm strength caught up to him later in the season. No play was bigger than Cousins’s 45-yard walk-off pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime against the Buccaneers in Week 5. Cousins lit up Tampa Bay for 509 yards and four touchdowns. A close second was Cousins’s game-winning throw to Drake London in the final minute against the Eagles in Week 2.
Worst moment: First-year Falcons coach Raheem Morris felt the heat of needing to bench Cousins after he threw four killer interceptions during a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Morris gave Cousins another start, but he again struggled against the Vikings to give the Falcons a four-game losing streak. Morris didn’t pull Cousins until Week 16, giving rookie Michael Penix Jr. slim odds to place the Falcons in the postseason.
Offseason outlook: Morris waited too long to start Penix, but at least the Falcons know he’s capable of being the Week 1 starter in 2025. Penix flashed his high potential during the back-and-forth Week 17 battle against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. The future is bright in Atlanta with the trio of Penix, Robinson and London. But it might be time for the Falcons to stop waiting on tight end Kyle Pitts, the 2021 first-round pick who had another rocky season. Finding quality pass rushers should be priority No. 1 this offseason in Atlanta.
San Francisco 49ers: C-
Record: 6–11
Team MVP: George Kittle, TE. The outgoing tight end had another All-Pro-worthy season, often delivering in the clutch for Brock Purdy. Many refer to Kyle Shanahan’s scheme as running back-proof, but Kittle’s elite blocking paved the way for Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo to make an immediate impact despite the absence of Christian McCaffrey.
Best moment: The 49ers were at full strength for one game in Tampa Bay. Christian McCaffrey made his season debut in Week 10 and Brock Purdy delivered a sensational performance in the 23–20 victory. Purdy outdueled Baker Mayfield by producing a game-winning drive to set up Jake Moody’s 44-yard field goal as time expired. For one game, it seemed San Francisco was going to turn its season around, but the injuries continued.
Worst moment: Deebo Samuel’s costly drop against the Los Angeles Rams during Thursday Night Football in Week 15 summarized the team’s disappointing season. Samuel, who days earlier said he wasn't getting the ball enough, had an opportunity to walk into the end zone had he made the play. Instead, the 49ers were shut out from scoring a touchdown, losing 12–6 to crush their playoff hopes.
Offseason outlook: The 49ers have a $60 million question with Purdy. With Dak Prescott currently being the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, Purdy’s representatives could seek a similar deal—the Cowboys signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million in September. For the first half of the season, Purdy appeared worth the money, keeping the team afloat amid injuries. But the 2022 seventh-round pick struggled in the final month of the season to end the team’s playoff hopes. Changes are definitely coming for an aging roster that missed its Super Bowl window. But Purdy did enough to be a part of the next core group. It’s just unknown at what price.
Carolina Panthers: D+
Record: 5–12
Team MVP: Chuba Hubbard, RB. Hubbard was so good that the team made sure not to let him hit free agency, signing the fourth-year running back to a four-year, $33.2 million extension. Locking down Hubbard in November might have given the team a bargain price because he got better as the season went on. Hubbard had 152 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Cardinals in Week 16. He finished with 1,195 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games.
Best moment: Bryce Young and the Panthers finally broke through by beating the Cardinals, 36–30, in overtime to end a four-game losing streak in Week 16. Carolina had delivered a string of moral victories, with Young pushing the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Eagles in three consecutive weeks. Young showed plenty of poise in those games, leaning on a stout offensive line and productive running game.
Worst moment: Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, was benched after the Panthers were crushed, 26–3, against the Chargers, dropping to 0–2 on the season. Many questioned whether the organization had any vision after essentially admitting that trading for Young was a mistake. But coach Dave Canales and his players took their lumps while they developed a foundation for Young to return to later in the season.
Offseason outlook: The Panthers finally saw progress from a rebuild that had failed to get going for years. Canales fixed the rushing attack with Hubbard’s breakout season and a stout offensive line that changed with the arrivals of guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. These improved areas helped Young when he returned from his benching. Young displayed chemistry with rookies Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. Young still has plenty to prove as a quarterback, but now there’s a plan to help him develop. On the defensive side, this team has a long way to go. They need help in every phase, but keeping defensive tackle Derrick Brown healthy would make a drastic difference next season.
Dallas Cowboys: D
Record: 7–10
Team MVP: CeeDee Lamb, WR. The star wideout had his third consecutive season of at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. Lamb finished with 101 catches, 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, earning the money on his new four-year, $136 million contract extension.
Best moment: The Cowboys had a come-from-behind 20–17 victory in Pittsburgh after Dak Prescott connected with Jalen Tolbert for the game-winning touchdown during a fourth-and-goal play from the 4-yard line with 20 seconds left in regulation. Dallas improved to 3–2 and appeared on its way to another postseason, but that never materialized after getting crushed by the Lions the following week to begin a five-game losing streak.
Worst moment: The Cowboys hit rock bottom after getting crushed 34–6 by their hated rival Eagles. Dallas actually had a shot at taking the lead in the first half, but Lamb lost the go-ahead touchdown in the sun. Lamb told reporters that the team should add curtains at AT&T Stadium to prevent situations like that, but team owner Jerry Jones disagreed. It got worse from there, as the Cowboys were again blown out at home in a 34–10 loss to Houston the following week.
Offseason outlook: After locking down Prescott and Lamb, it’s going to be critical for the Cowboys to improve the roster through the draft. They desperately need a stud running back and could use more help on the defensive side. But once again, the Jones family has a contract dilemma with Micah Parsons due for a massive extension. It would be a surprise if the team decides to shop Parsons, but perhaps a new coach will be open to it with a limited salary cap. Jones will decide soon whether to keep coach Mike McCarthy for another season.
New Orleans Saints: D-
Record: 5–12
Team MVP: Alvin Kamara, RB. Surprisingly, the Saints didn’t trade Kamara, who could have been the latest star running back to flourish with a new team. But the team’s decision to re-sign Kamara in the middle of the season made plenty of sense based on how well he played in his eighth year. Kamara, who signed a two-year, $24.5 million extension, finished the season with 950 rushing yards and added 68 catches for 543 yards.
Best moment: After a 2–0 start, it appeared the Saints were going to have one of the best offenses in the league during their first season with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. New Orleans beat Carolina, 47–10, in the season opener and got the league’s attention in Week 2 after crushing Dallas, 44–19, at AT&T Stadium. But the season quickly went south after a wave of injuries and a seven-game losing streak that cost coach Dennis Allen his job.
Worst moment: Interim coach Darren Rizzi gave the Saints a shot of confidence after winning three of four games. But they got a reality check from the Green Bay Packers, losing 34–0 in a Week 16 prime-time game, becoming the first team to get shut out this season. New Orleans limped into the offseason, the opposite way they started after a promising 2–0 start.
Offseason outlook: The Saints finally accepted that their veteran-filled roster isn’t close to being a playoff contender. The first rebuild in New Orleans since Drew Brees retired in 2020 got started after the team fired Allen and traded cornerback Marshon Lattimore in November. Perhaps Derek Carr could be next to leave after two rocky seasons in New Orleans, but that might depend on how the team views the incoming quarterback prospects for the draft. The Saints could look drastically different in '25, especially if the team gets rid of expensive contracts to improve one of the worst salary cap situations in the league. But first, the Saints need to hire a new head coach.
Chicago Bears: F
Record: 5–12
Team MVP: Jaylon Johnson, CB. The Bears had one of the best defenses in the league before Matt Eberflus’s game management issues became too hard to ignore. The defense took a nose dive after the team fired Eberflus, but Johnson remained one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Also, the offense had an awful year, making Johnson the only legitimate candidate for team MVP.
Best moment: After a rough rookie season, Caleb Williams ended the season on a high note, executing a game-winning drive against the Green Bay Packers to end a 10-game losing streak. The Week 18 victory also snapped an 11-game losing streak vs. their NFC North rivals. In a year filled with heartbreaking losses, the Bears could perhaps use the upset comeback win to build momentum for 2025.
Worst moment: Chicago never recovered from Daniels’s walk-off Hail Mary, leading to an 18–15 defeat in Week 8 that turned into a 10-game losing streak. Heading into Washington, the Bears were 4–2 thanks to a three-game winning streak before the bye week. There was talk about all four NFC North teams possibly making the postseason. But everything changed after Tyrique Stevenson taunted Commanders fans, leaving Noah Brown open to catch Daniels’s game-winning throw.
Offseason outlook: On one hand, the Bears’ coaching vacancy could be a coveted job because of the talent on the offensive side. The product didn’t materialize on the field, but there’s plenty to like on paper, including Williams, who made several wow-worthy throws during his rocky rookie season. On the other hand, coaching candidates might stear clear of an organization that can’t seem to get out of its own way. Yes, the offensive line needs plenty of attention. But a head coach can’t do much about the front office and ownership group he inherits. Who the Bears hire and how much say that coach has could be the difference in whether Chicago turns into a winner in 2025.
New York Giants: F
Record: 3–14
Team MVP: Malik Nabers, WR. After a quiet season opener, Nabers quickly proved he was worth the sixth pick in the draft, torching the Commanders for 10 catches, 127 yards and one touchdown in Week 2. The following week, Nabers made a handful of acrobatic catches to help New York pick up its first win of the season, defeating the Cleveland Browns. Nabers ended his rookie season with 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.
Best moment: New York’s shocking 45–33 upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 to end a 10-game losing streak. In the long run, it won’t be the team’s best moment because Drew Lock’s heroics cost the Giants the No. 1 pick in the draft, but everyone in the building enjoyed the first victory in more than two months. Nabers had a dominant performance, recording seven catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Worst moment: Coming off a bye week, the Giants delivered an embarrassing home effort, leading to a 30–7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. It was obvious then that the Giants were headed for another losing season, but falling behind 23–0 at halftime confirmed that this is one of the worst teams in franchise history. Tampa Bay recorded 451 total yards compared to New York’s 245.
Offseason outlook: Signs point toward Giants owner John Mara running it back with coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. But there’s still plenty to think about for Mara after a nightmare 2024 season. Perhaps Nabers’s prolific rookie performance was enough to remind Mara that Daboll is still a quality offensive coach. Schoen has a solid core group with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nabers. But Daboll and Schoen desperately need answers—if they’re back—for finding a franchise quarterback after how poorly it went with Daniel Jones, who was cut earlier this season.