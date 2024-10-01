Cordarrelle Patterson Attempts to Recruit Davante Adams to Steelers Amid Trade Reports
Since Davante Adams is reportedly requesting a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple other franchises have popped up as potential landing spots for the superstar.
One of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could benefit from a veteran receiver joining their roster. New Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson seems to agree with this as he argued for Adams to join the team in a comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, on a video where Adams was interviewed a couple hours before the trade news dropped.
"Sounds like he wanna be a @steelers," Pattereson commented.
Now that Adams does sound like he wants a trade, Patterson's wish could come true.
Along with the report on Adams's trade plans, ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Raiders are reportedly open to trading Adams and they are looking for a package that includes a second-round pick and additional compensation. The Steelers currently own one pick in each of the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft as well as two selections apiece in the fifth and seventh rounds.
Imagine Justin Fields, or Russell Wilson potentially, throwing a touchdown to Adams in black and gold.