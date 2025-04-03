Cowboys Acquire Joe Milton From Patriots to Back Up Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys appear to have found a suitable backup for quarterback Dak Prescott.
The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton and a seventh-round draft pick to the Cowboys for a fifth-round draft pick, according to Thursday morning reports from Dianna Russini of The Athletic and Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Milton, 25, played one game for the Patriots in his first season. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Before being drafted by New England in the sixth round, Milton played collegiately for Michigan from 2018 to '20 and Tennessee from 2021 to '23. Never quite a star, Milton nonetheless won a degree of notoriety for his cannon of an arm.
Dallas has been in need of a backup for Prescott since March 18, when longtime backup Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Cowboys are coming off a 7-10 season, their worst by winning percentage since 2020.