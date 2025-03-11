Cowboys Agree to New Three-Year Deal With Special Teams Star KaVontae Turpin
Turpin is now the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new three-year with wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
It'll be a three-year, $18 million deal that makes Turpin the highest paid special teams player in the NFL.
In three seasons with the Cowboys, the 5' 9" Turpin has returned 60 punts for 569 yards and a touchdown, as well as 58 kickoff returns for 1,704 yards and a score. Turpin's 904 kick return yards in 2024 were a career-high and earned him first-team All-Pro honors.
While Turpin's return ability is well-documented, he has also been steady in Dallas' wide receiver rotation. He caught 31 passes for 420 yards and two scores last season.
