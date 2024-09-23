Rex Ryan on Dallas Cowboys: 'I Wonder What The Hell They Did All Week'
The Dallas Cowboys are doing a tremendous favor to the sports content machine as they keep getting their doors blown off at home. There was the disastrous playoff exit against the Green Bay Packers last season. Then the New Orleans Saints came in and flirted with hanging a 50-burger. On Sunday the Baltimore Ravens faced little resistance in building a 28-6 lead and hanging on to send the Cowboys to 1-2 on the year.
Throw in Dak Prescott suggesting Dallas fans "jump off" is an extra cherry on top of a delicious A-block.
With the sun rising over the Brooklyn Bridge as a backdrop, Get Up's Rex Ryan got to lead off what is sure to be a full day of zesty Cowboys takes by wondering aloud what the hell Mike McCarthy's team was doing all week.
It's .. a fair question. But what's also fair is pointing out that the Ravens have their own Super Bowl aspirations and weren't about to fall to 0-3 without fighting like heck. Still, being complete no-shows in three consecutive home games, at a place where there should be a big advantage, is pretty wild.
Looking forward there's real reason for Dallas to be concerned. They somehow have to put the pieces together and travel to New York to face the Giants on Thursday night. Then they'll have to navigate the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Then the Detroit Lions back at home. Then on the road against Atlanta before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's not crazy at all to think they might be 2-5 after all that, even if they have talent to win them all.