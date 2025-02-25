Cowboys CEO's 'Selectively Aggressive' Line Led to Lots of Jokes From NFL Fans
On Monday, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones proclaimed that his team's plan in the offseason is to be "selectively aggressive" in filling out the gaps of its roster via free agency.
“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’re going to be selectively aggressive. There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”
Now, let's back up to the start of that quote, specifically to where Jones uses the words "selectively aggressive" to describe his M.O. moving forward. If you're asking yourself what that turn of phrase even means, you are not alone.
Indeed, plenty of spectators took the opportunity to dunk on Jones for his unconventionally phrased suggestion, which, upon further reflection, was probably just a way of saying the team will be careful but decisive with what it does next. At first blush, however, the weird expression only fueled concerns and jokes that the front office wouldn't do anything in the coming months, which is the opposite of what fans want it to do. Moreover, it just sounds like a word salad. And that's funny, too.
Take a look at that reaction—which ranged from pure humor to ire disguised with humor—below:
At the very least, Fox Sports Cowboys reporter David Helman took kindly to Jones' plan and phrasing, but qualified that he agreed with the EVP only so long as "that's actually what they do."
A year ago, fans mocked Jerry Jones’s insistence that the Cowboys were going “all in” on the offseason, and were largely proven right to make their jokes.
Whatever “selectively aggressive” ultimately looks like for the Cowboys, it better result in some winning football.