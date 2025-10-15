SI

Cowboys Coach Sounds Incredibly Bullish on CeeDee Lamb Returning in Week 7

Good news, fantasy managers.

Lamb has been recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Week 3.
Lamb has been recovering from an ankle injury suffered during Week 3. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Fantasy players, keep an eye on the Cowboys injury report as you set your starting lineups this week. Because some great news might be coming your way.

Dallas star CeeDee Lamb, who has been out for the last three games with an ankle injury, participated in practice on Wednesday, and coach Brian Schottenheimer sounded pretty optimistic about the receiver's forthcoming return, which could arrive in time for this weekend's game against the Commanders.

Asked what he'd have to see from Lamb in practice to know he's good to go, Schottenheimer set a pretty low bar. "If he's breathing, I'd feel pretty good," the coach replied, jokingly but also with a hint of sincerity.

"CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I'm good," he added.

Still, Schotty conceded that nothing is a done deal at this point.

"The biggest thing, honestly, I make light of it because we're excited that they're [Lamb and KaVontae Turpin] trending to play and all that stuff," he continued, "but the biggest thing is that there is a ramp-up. Can he play 85 plays if we have to? He probably would want to, but we'll be smart about what we do with him, and I just want to see, really, how they move today, but then it's almost like how they feel tomorrow. ... We'll know more tomorrow."

Watch that below starting at 11:30:

Not a definite answer, which is to be expected. But it sounds like, in this moment, the coach thinks Lamb will be available. An exciting development for Cowboys fans and fantasy managers everywhere.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

