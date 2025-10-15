Cowboys Coach Sounds Incredibly Bullish on CeeDee Lamb Returning in Week 7
Fantasy players, keep an eye on the Cowboys injury report as you set your starting lineups this week. Because some great news might be coming your way.
Dallas star CeeDee Lamb, who has been out for the last three games with an ankle injury, participated in practice on Wednesday, and coach Brian Schottenheimer sounded pretty optimistic about the receiver's forthcoming return, which could arrive in time for this weekend's game against the Commanders.
Asked what he'd have to see from Lamb in practice to know he's good to go, Schottenheimer set a pretty low bar. "If he's breathing, I'd feel pretty good," the coach replied, jokingly but also with a hint of sincerity.
"CeeDee knows how to play football. If he runs around and catches a pass or two, I'm good," he added.
Still, Schotty conceded that nothing is a done deal at this point.
"The biggest thing, honestly, I make light of it because we're excited that they're [Lamb and KaVontae Turpin] trending to play and all that stuff," he continued, "but the biggest thing is that there is a ramp-up. Can he play 85 plays if we have to? He probably would want to, but we'll be smart about what we do with him, and I just want to see, really, how they move today, but then it's almost like how they feel tomorrow. ... We'll know more tomorrow."
Watch that below starting at 11:30:
Not a definite answer, which is to be expected. But it sounds like, in this moment, the coach thinks Lamb will be available. An exciting development for Cowboys fans and fantasy managers everywhere.