CeeDee Lamb Update: Cowboys WR Not Expected to Land on IR With Ankle Sprain
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high left ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears. And, it sounds like Dallas won't be placing Lamb on the injured reserve list.
Lamb is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with the ankle sprain, ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Monday. Additionally, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Lamb will likely miss at least the next two weeks, then he will be considered "week-to-week."
Typically, high ankle sprains knock a player out for four-to-six weeks, oftentimes causing them to go on the injured reserve list. However, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was hopeful that Lamb would return sooner than that, and it sounds like he is right.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones shared more information when speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday.
"I think we've got to evaluate the full thing and see how he's moving around as the day goes," Jones said. "Certainly, he's got a high ankle sprain, and every one of those are different. We'd love to have him back for Green Bay, but at the same time we also got to understand the injury is what it is, and we'll play it out."
It's very likely Lamb will not be available for this upcoming Sunday's highly-anticipated matchup against the Packers, like Jones hopes for. The following three contests for the Cowboys include matchups against the Jets, the Panthers and the Commanders. We'll see when Lamb makes his return.
In Lamb's absence, George Pickens will become the Cowboys' WR1. Lamb has 222 yards through three games, while Pickens has posted 166 yards and two touchdowns.