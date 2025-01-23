Cowboys Coaching Search Adds Pete Carroll to Mix Amid Talks With Internal Candidate
Just as the Dallas Cowboys' coaching search appeared to have narrowed, a Super Bowl winner has emerged out of left field as a potential option for the NFL's most valuable franchise.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has reached out to former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The talk was said to be informal, but "the interest is legitimate enough to be reported," beat writer Nick Harris writes.
Carroll was out of coaching in 2024 after 14 years leading the Seahawks, a stint that included a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He served as an advisor for Seattle this season, but has been connected to a number of openings this season. The timing of the report is interesting, as Dallas appeared to be trending towards hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.
Schottenheimer, who served as former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's offensive coordinator from 2022 to '24, previously held the same role under Carroll with the Seahawks ('18 to '20).
Carroll, 72, was also involved in the Chicago Bears coaching search, but the team ultimately opted for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He's also spoked to the Las Vegas Raiders about their opening, which remains unfilled.