Cowboys Reportedly Closing in on Decision for Head Coaching Hire
The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of hiring Mike McCarthy's replacement, and they didn't have to go far to find him.
Reports on Thursday claim Dallas is close to a deal with Brian Schottenheimer to become the team's next head coach. This will be an internal hire as Schottenheimer has been with the Cowboys for several years. In 2022 he joined the organization as an analyst and has spent the last two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator.
The 51-year-old Schottenheimer has never been a head coach but has decades of experience in the NFL, after getting his first job with the then-St. Louis Rams in 1997. The son of legendary head coach Marty Schottenheimer, he has been an offensive coordinator at four different NFL stops and has specialized in coaching quarterbacks for most of his career.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have decided on Schottenheimer after conducting the search on his own. The franchise was connected to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former tight end Jason Witten, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and others.