Cowboys Crushed by Fans After Laughably Bad Move on Failed Fourth Down
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappoints in the NFL so far this season and their struggles have only continued in Week 9, where they're currently trailing the Atlanta Falcons.
Dak Prescott and the offense have been sputtering seemingly all season long. Their running game is the worst in the NFL and that was even before Ezekiel Elliott got left at home this weekend due to disciplinary reasons.
The Cowboys' offense had a brutal moment in the second quarter when they decided to go for it on fourth-and-one. Prescott handed it off to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a jet sweep and... it didn't go well for them.
Check this out:
That led to Cowboys coach tossing his tablet on the ground in disgust.
It also led to fans roasting them: