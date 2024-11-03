SI

Cowboys Crushed by Fans After Laughably Bad Move on Failed Fourth Down

Andy Nesbitt

This did not go well for the Cowboys./
This did not go well for the Cowboys./ / @FOXSports
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappoints in the NFL so far this season and their struggles have only continued in Week 9, where they're currently trailing the Atlanta Falcons.

Dak Prescott and the offense have been sputtering seemingly all season long. Their running game is the worst in the NFL and that was even before Ezekiel Elliott got left at home this weekend due to disciplinary reasons.

The Cowboys' offense had a brutal moment in the second quarter when they decided to go for it on fourth-and-one. Prescott handed it off to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a jet sweep and... it didn't go well for them.

Check this out:

That led to Cowboys coach tossing his tablet on the ground in disgust.

It also led to fans roasting them:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL