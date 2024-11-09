Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery Pending Final Opinion
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the second half of the season, it appears they will be without their star quarterback for the remainder of the year.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to undergo season-ending surgery on his hamstring pending the opinion of one final specialist, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
"Prescott is flying to New York to meet with the specialist, but Cowboys doctors already believe he needs the surgery that would sideline him four months," Schefter wrote.
If his season is indeed over, Prescott finishes it with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions in eight games.
Dallas is planning to start quarterback Cooper Rush Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys are currently 3–5 and 2.5 games behind the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's final wild-card playoff spot.
Prescott is in his ninth year with Dallas, for which he has thrown 213 touchdowns and made three Pro Bowls.