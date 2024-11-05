Cowboys’ Deadline Trade for Jonathan Mingo Led to Lots of Jokes About Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys made a key trade for a wide receiver ahead of the NFL deadline on Tuesday afternoon, but the move didn’t exactly elicit widespread praise.
The Cowboys gave up a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick, per multiple reports.
Mingo, 23, has not recorded a catch since Oct. 13 and has yet to find the end zone in 24 games with Carolina. The second-year receiver is expected to provide a small boost to the Cowboys’ pass-catching corps, yet the trade doesn’t come across as a playoff-contending move for a team that's 3-5, missing its star quarterback for several weeks and facing what could soon be a lost season.
Fans were not impressed, to say the least.
Some pointed out that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys gave up more for Mingo than the Kansas City Chiefs did to get star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins two weeks ago.
Others just thought it was a really bad trade.