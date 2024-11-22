Cowboys Exec Clearly Defines Team's Stance on Signing Former Giants QB Daniel Jones
One of the Dallas Cowboys' longtime rivals now is on the open market.
The New York Giants officially cut ties with former franchise quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, marking an end to the 27-year-old's six-year stint under center.
Jones is expected to clear waivers due to his four-year contract worth $160 million he signed in 2023. But once he does, he'll be free to sign with any NFL team.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, have a 3-7 record and are trotting out Cooper Rush for his third straight start after Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury. Would Dallas consider signing Jones to help jumpstart its struggling offense?
"No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We think Cooper gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (backup quarterback Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table.
"And then, of course, long-term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak for the long term."
Dallas, currently slumping on a five-game losing streak, has struggled to put up points without Prescott. The Cowboys were held to six points by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 and lost 34–10 to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
However, they seem content to keep riding with Rush, who looks to regain his magic from 2022—when he went 4-1 filling in for Prescott as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.