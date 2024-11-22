SI

Cowboys Exec Clearly Defines Team's Stance on Signing Former Giants QB Daniel Jones

Stephen Jones was asked if Dallas would consider signing Daniel Jones after he was released by New York on Friday.

Tom Dierberger

The Cowboys defeated the Giants 20–15 at MetLife Stadium in Week 4.
The Cowboys defeated the Giants 20–15 at MetLife Stadium in Week 4. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the Dallas Cowboys' longtime rivals now is on the open market.

The New York Giants officially cut ties with former franchise quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday, marking an end to the 27-year-old's six-year stint under center.

Jones is expected to clear waivers due to his four-year contract worth $160 million he signed in 2023. But once he does, he'll be free to sign with any NFL team.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have a 3-7 record and are trotting out Cooper Rush for his third straight start after Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury. Would Dallas consider signing Jones to help jumpstart its struggling offense?

"No, I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We think Cooper gives us the best chance to win right now. And certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here. We still really want to see (backup quarterback Trey) Lance and like what he brings to the table.

"And then, of course, long-term, we all know we made our commitment to Dak for the long term."

Dallas, currently slumping on a five-game losing streak, has struggled to put up points without Prescott. The Cowboys were held to six points by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 and lost 34–10 to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

However, they seem content to keep riding with Rush, who looks to regain his magic from 2022—when he went 4-1 filling in for Prescott as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL