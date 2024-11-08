Cowboys Exec Fears Dak Prescott Could Miss Rest of 2024 Season As QB Heads to IR
The Dallas Cowboys are facing uncertainty under center for at least the next month.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said told 105.3 The Fan on Friday that the organization plans to place quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next four games with a hamstring injury. Jones also didn't rule out the possibility of Prescott missing the rest of the season.
"It's probably no way he can be back in the four-week time frame, so we'll put him [on injured reserve] and we'll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there," Jones said.
"Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period of time, but we're going to do what's in the best interest of Dak. And right now, I don't think anyone knows whether it'll be four weeks, six weeks or the season. We'll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us."
In eight games this season, Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions while registering an 86.0 passer rating—good for 24th in the NFL. The Cowboys have slumped to three straight losses the past month, suffering a blowout defeat to the Detroit Lions and tight losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
The Cowboys now will turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush to keep their playoff hopes within reach. Owner Jerry Jones said Friday that the Cowboys' offense also will consider a role for third-string quarterback Trey Lance, the former No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL draft who arrived in Dallas via trade in August 2023.
Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension in September that will keep him in Dallas through the 2028 campaign.
The Cowboys are set to kick off their NFC East divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.