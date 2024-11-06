Dak Prescott Seeking Second Opinion After Initial Diagnosis on Hamstring Injury
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for multiple weeks after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Prescott was initially diagnosed with a partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon. That's an injury which could take more than four weeks to heal. Slater notes that the 31-year-old is seeking a second opinion on the injury to better determine the best course of action.
Until Prescott gets more opinions on the injury, the Cowboys will hold off on placing him on injured reserve, though it's certainly possible that Prescott ends up on IR in the end.
With Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for Dallas, while Trey Lance could slot in as his backup. Rush entered Sunday's game in relief of Prescott and completed 13 of 25 pass attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Prescott has struggled this season, throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first eight games. He's only one pick shy of his season tally from last season when he threw nine interceptions in 17 games.
The Cowboys are 3-5 on the year and looking to avoid a further slide down the standings without the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the foreseeable future.