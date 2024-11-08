Jerry Jones Names Potential Future Role for QB Trey Lance in Cowboys' Offense
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is on his way to the injured reserve, and his team is in bleak shape. At 3–5, the Cowboys are 2.5 games back of the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's final wild-card playoff spot.
On Sunday, Dallas will turn to quarterback Cooper Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles—but that doesn't mean Rush's backup, Trey Lance, won't have a role going forward.
"Oh, there is a window for Trey Lance. There are packages we can work on. Let me be clear, that's just not to get Lance some playing time, that's to bring to the table some offense for us," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM in Dallas Friday morning via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He's a big threat with his legs."
Dallas acquired Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in August 2023; the third pick of the 2021 draft has just four NFL starts to his name.
The North Dakota State product is green but still only 24, so whether the Cowboys can turn him into a weapon going forward will bear watching.