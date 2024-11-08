Cowboys Executive Provides Update on Dak Prescott's Injury, Likelihood of Surgery
The Dallas Cowboys will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for quite a while after he sustained a serious injury to his hamstring during the team's Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cowboys have yet to place Prescott on injured reserve as he seeks additional opinions on his injury, though the team's executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated Thursday that an IR stint is the most likely outcome.
Speaking on San Antonio's Sports Star radio show on Thursday, Jones, who is the son of owner Jerry Jones, offered an update on Prescott's ailing hamstring.
"More than likely, he'll be on (injured reserve) by the end of the week. We're just making sure we're checking all the options," Jones said.
"At some point (the injury) could (require surgery). No one is recommending it now," he added when asked about the possibility Prescott requires surgery.
Jones noted that Prescott will almost certainly need the full four weeks before he's ready to return, and possibly longer. If he requires surgery, it would certainly be longer than four weeks. Thus, an IR stint seems like a foregone conclusion for Prescott.
This season, the Cowboys have limped out to a 3-5 start, and things figure to get worse with Prescott on the shelf. The 31-year-old has thrown 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year while completing 64.7% of his passes. He signed a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract this offseason.
If placed on IR, the earliest Prescott could return would be Week 14 when Dallas takes on the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 9.