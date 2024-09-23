SI

Cowboys Fans Were Devastated After Late Comeback vs. Ravens Comes Up Short

Hearts broken once more.

Liam McKeone

The Cowboys were so close.
The Cowboys were so close. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys appeared well on their way to a second consecutive blowout loss at home on Sunday afternoon, at one point falling behind 28–6 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens. But Dak Prescott and Co. led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, giving fans the faintest glimmer of hope.

After a pair of touchdown drives and an onside kick recovery the 'Boys drew within three of the Ravens and were *this* close to pulling off an awesome comeback.

Of course, they failed to complete it.

Baltimore got the ball back with three minutes left leading 28–25. Lamar Jackson earned two first downs as the Cowboys burned their timeouts. The game ended and fans were left to pick up the pieces of another heartbreaking loss from America's Team.

Another tough week for the Cowboys. Their next chance to win or betray the trust of millions of fans will come on Thursday against the New York Giants in an NFC East primetime battle.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL