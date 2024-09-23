Cowboys Fans Were Devastated After Late Comeback vs. Ravens Comes Up Short
The Dallas Cowboys appeared well on their way to a second consecutive blowout loss at home on Sunday afternoon, at one point falling behind 28–6 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens. But Dak Prescott and Co. led a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, giving fans the faintest glimmer of hope.
After a pair of touchdown drives and an onside kick recovery the 'Boys drew within three of the Ravens and were *this* close to pulling off an awesome comeback.
Of course, they failed to complete it.
Baltimore got the ball back with three minutes left leading 28–25. Lamar Jackson earned two first downs as the Cowboys burned their timeouts. The game ended and fans were left to pick up the pieces of another heartbreaking loss from America's Team.
Another tough week for the Cowboys. Their next chance to win or betray the trust of millions of fans will come on Thursday against the New York Giants in an NFC East primetime battle.