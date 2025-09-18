Cowboys Fans Will Love What Troy Aikman Had to Say About Quarterback Dak Prescott
Doubters aside, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is high on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott as the Cowboys begin their 2025 season 1–1.
“I have been impressed with Dak, certainly Week 1 and what he was able to do and then this last game. He’s always had good energy. He’s always had good body language and all that on the field," Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday.
"But in addition to just how well he’s played, I just sense that there’s a confidence about him in the way in which he’s playing that I don’t want to say I haven’t seen it before, but I just feel like he’s really dialed in and feeling good about where this offense is going, the way that it’s playing, and the way he’s playing. And usually, to have that, you feel really good about the plays that are coming in and who’s calling them. It just seems to be a pretty good fit right now for Dak and what I’ve seen just as a casual observer."
Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Cowboys, is one of, if not the most uniquely qualified people to talk on the pressures of the Dallas quarterback position and what success looks like in that role. He said that he believes Prescott understands what "the standard" is for the franchise, even if Aikman himself might have felt that pressure in a different way.
"I've said it before, I love Dak. There’s nothing I’d rather see than see him go on and win a Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls, and win more than me, and Roger [Staubach] and all of us combined, if possible, because he’s that type of guy, and he represents himself and the organization, and really our city so well.”
So not only does Aikman think Prescott has the right attitude and skills to make a championship run (even if that hasn't happened yet), he also sounds decently bullish on the 2025 season—hopefully a return to form for the QB, who missed a large chunk of 2024 with a hamstring injury.
We'll get another look at Prescott on Sunday, when the Cowboys take on the Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET.