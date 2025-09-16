Dak Prescott Did Something Really Nice for Fans After Cowboys’ Crazy Win Over Giants
The Cowboys' home opener was a wild one. They took down the Giants, 40-37, in a torrid back-and-forth affair that nobody saw coming entering Week 2. Dak Prescott built off a good Week 1 performance with another quality showing, completing 38 of 52 pass attempts for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Afterwards, he did something really nice for the Dallas faithful, too.
A large crowd of Cowboys fans gathered outside the players' entrance at AT&T Stadium in pursuit of auotgraphs from the stars of their favorite team. Prescott exited the building with his family and waved to the assembled fanbase en route to his car. But after putting his kids in the vehicle Prescott made sure to double back and sign some autographs. It was all captured on video, via Jonathan Cook on TikTok.
A real classy move from the Cowboys quarterback. Prescott won the NFL Man of the Year award in the past, so it's not surprising to see, but it is always heartwarming when pro athletes go out of their way to give fans a great memory.
A successful day at the office for Prescott, all things considered. He racked up big stats, made the important throws when he absolutely had to, and helped lead his team to a comeback win over a division rival. Then he made somebody's day afterwards. Not too shabby for Week 2.
Prescott and the Cowboys next take the field in Chicago to face the Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday.