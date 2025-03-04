SI

Cowboys Reach Four-Year Deal With DT Osa Odighizuwa

The two sides negotiated a deal without Dallas having to put a franchise tag on him.

Madison Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
/ Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys agreed upon a four-year $80 million deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The deal includes $58 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus. The two sides negotiated a contract without the Cowboys having to place a franchise tag on him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

