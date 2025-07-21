Cowboys Get Positive Health Update On Important Defensive Player
The Dallas Cowboys enter yet another season looking to break through and make a meaningful playoff run. Looking to improve upon a disappointing 7-10 campaign derailed by Dak Prescott's injury, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer would love to his full complement of talent out on the field.
As the preseason creeps closer, we're getting further clarity on injuries affecting the team and it sounds like there's some good news as it pertains to linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
The Texas product showed real flashes in 12 games for Dallas in 2024 before tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December.
Though there was some speculation that an injury of this magnitude could keep him out of the 2025 season entirely, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Overshown is aiming for a midseason return.
That would be a huge boost to the Cowboys as Overshown could once again pair up with Micah Parsons to wreak havoc.
Of course, it should be cautioned that such plans are open-ended and could change based on how Overshown's recovery progresses.