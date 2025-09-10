Cowboys Host Former All-Pro in Search for Edge Rusher Depth After Micah Parsons Trade
The Cowboys put up a good fight against the Eagles to open the 2025 NFL season but were unable to knock off the defending champs, losing 24-20. The absence of Micah Parsons was clearly felt, too. While Kenny Clark, the player Dallas got in return for Parsons, played pretty well the Cowboys' pass rush was not particularly impactful and the team finished the evening with only one sack on Jalen Hurts.
It figures to be a year-long issue for America's Team; the roster's edge depth is thin and largely unproven, although talented, after the Parsons trade. To combat that reports emerged on Wednesday the Cowboys were hosting 2014 No. 1 overall pick and former All-Pro pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney for a workout.
Clowney, 32, has bounced around the league in recent seasons. He's suited up for five teams in the past six years, including the Seahawks, Titans, Browns, Ravens, and most recently the Panthers. He recorded 5.5 sacks in Carolina last season and 9.5 in Baltimore the year before.
Clowney is obviously not a complete replacement for Parsons nor will he instantly grant the Cowboys an elite pass rush. But he is a solid, reliable veteran at this point in his career who could prove a valuable addition to a largely young pass-rushing room in Dallas.
The Cowboys will have to create pressure more consistently based on Week 1. Bringing in Clowney for a workout seems to be the team's first step towards addressing that problem.