Packers Sending Three-Time Pro Bowler to Cowboys in Micah Parsons Megadeal

The blockbuster trade went down on Thursday afternoon.

Madison Williams

The Packers sent DT Kenny Clark to the Cowboys in return for Micah Parsons. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Micah Parsons's tenure in Dallas is over as he was traded to the Packers on Thursday after a long contract standoff between him and the Cowboys. Green Bay agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with Parsons that includes $136 million in guaranteed money. His $47 million annual salary now makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

In return, the Packers are sending three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Cowboys, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dallas also received two first-round picks from Green Bay.

Clark has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Packers after he was drafted in the first round in 2016. Now, just a week before the Cowboys' kick off the NFL season next Thursday, Clark will play for a new team for the first time in his career.

Last season, Clark played in all 17 games and totaled 37 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

