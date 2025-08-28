Packers Sending Three-Time Pro Bowler to Cowboys in Micah Parsons Megadeal
Micah Parsons's tenure in Dallas is over as he was traded to the Packers on Thursday after a long contract standoff between him and the Cowboys. Green Bay agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with Parsons that includes $136 million in guaranteed money. His $47 million annual salary now makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
In return, the Packers are sending three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Cowboys, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dallas also received two first-round picks from Green Bay.
Clark has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Packers after he was drafted in the first round in 2016. Now, just a week before the Cowboys' kick off the NFL season next Thursday, Clark will play for a new team for the first time in his career.
Last season, Clark played in all 17 games and totaled 37 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.