Cowboys Have No Intention of Trading Micah Parsons Despite Trade Request
Micah Parsons wants out of Dallas.
The Cowboys star pass-rusher made the clear after he posted a lengthy statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) requesting a trade amid stalled contract negotiations with the organization.
The Cowboys, for their part, have no intention of trading Parsons, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported. Russini said teams around the league will nonetheless "reach out" to Dallas to check on his availability Friday.
Parsons's bombshell trade request comes after a grueling contract saga in which the two-time All-Pro is looking to be paid top-of-the-market money. Parsons expressed his discontent with the Cowboys weeks earlier on July 22, the last time he spoke about his contract negotiations.
"Up to today the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract," Parsons wrote in his trade request post. "Not one demand has been made by my agent about money years or anything else. Still I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys."