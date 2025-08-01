SI

Micah Parsons Releases Statement Demanding Trade From Cowboys

‘I no longer want to be here,' Parsons wrote in his statement on Friday.

Micah Parsons was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Friday, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defender Micah Parsons officially requested a trade after months of contract talks led nowhere.

Parsons has been open in his desire for a new contract for months, and elected to attend training camp instead of holding out with hopes of getting a deal done. However, the start of camp led to some contentious public comments from both sides about how much Parsons is worth. A few hours before Parsons released his statement, a report emerged detailing how everything completely fell apart and stated the Cowboys are not negotiating with Parsons's agent. That same report suggested Parsons was close to taking "drastic" action to get what he feels he deserves.

It turns out that's a trade request. Parsons officially requested Dallas send him elsewhere in a lengthy statement on Friday afternoon, calling out the team's front office for how it's handled his negotiation before signing off with the news he had officially submitted his trade request to Stephen Jones.

Parsons, 26, is a two-time All-Pro and considered one of the NFL's top edge rushers, with 52.5 sacks over his first four seasons. Should the Cowboys agree to shop the elite defender, the rest of the NFL will be falling over itself trying to acquire him.

Parsons is a tremendous talent—and one who is apparently tired of negotiating with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

