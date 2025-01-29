Cowboys Interview Cardinals Assistant Coach for Offensive Coordinator Role
Days after introducing former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the franchise's 10th head coach, the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff is beginning to take shape. On Tuesday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as the team's new defensive coordinator under Schottenheimer.
Now, Dallas is eyeing Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams for the vacant offensive coordinator role. The Cowboys on Tuesday interviewed Adams for the position, sources told Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated.
Adams is considered a "top candidate" for the Cowboys' offensive coordinator role. A former walk-on at Boise State, Adams got his breakthrough into NFL coaching as an offensive line assistant on Frank Reich's coaching staff with the 2019 Indianapolis Colts. He then spent two seasons as the Colts' tight ends coach before he was hired as the Cardinals' offensive line coach in March of 2023.
Adams played a key role in developing young players on Arizona's offensive line, such as Paris Johnson Jr. and Isaiah Adams, and was considered, as Orr notes, a key architect in the Cardinals' physical running game. Arizona ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2024, and halfback James Conner ran for over 1,000 yards for the second straight season.