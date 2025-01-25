Dez Bryant Posts Blunt Five-Word Message After Cowboys Hire Brian Schottenheimer
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to social media not long after the Cowboys officially promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to become the team's next head coach. Bryant, who starred for the Cowboys from 2010 to '17, reacted to the hiring on social media.
"Somebody is getting sabotaged," Bryant wrote. "Smh."
Schottenheimer has spent the previous three years with the Cowboys organization and the last two seasons as their offensive coordinator, helping the team become a top-five offense and the No. 1 scoring offense in 2023. Even so, Schottenheimer was not viewed as a top coaching candidate, and until he began interviewing with Dallas, was not expected to become a head coach this offseason.
The Cowboys appeared to mishandle their coaching situation when they parted ways with former head coach Mike McCarthy a week after the regular season ended. Due to their inability to come to an agreement on a contract with McCarthy, or figure out his future ahead of time, the Cowboys entered the coaching search late, possibly costing them the chance at a top candidate.
Bryant has become outspoken on the Cowboys' situation as of late. When the Cowboys began the search and had a conversation with Deion Sanders, Bryant tweeted in response: "I hope Deion Sanders get the Cowboys coaching job!"
Bryant has become especially vocal with the success of Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator on the Washington Commanders. Quinn has completely revamped the Commanders' organization, leading them to the NFC championship game—which Dallas hasn't appeared in since 1996, the longest drought in the NFL.
"Dan Quinn turned a once-struggling franchise into a playoff contender and won his first playoff game," Bryant wrote on Jan 12. "Until Dallas focuses on winning instead of politics, Cowboy fans should not expect success soon."
"Jerry has built a great brand, and now it's time for the team to start winning," Bryant posted on Jan. 18. "It's time for a real culture shift. I'm fed up with all the nepotism ... get someone in there who can win games."