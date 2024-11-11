SI

Jerry Jones Says He Won't Make Coaching Change Due to Past Regrets

Jones is looking at the past to determine how to handle his team.

Jones does not want to make a coaching change at this point.
The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3–6 in Week 10 with a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys very well may be without their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to finish the season. Prescott suffered a hamstring injury and is reportedly weighing surgery that would end his season.

One would think it might be a very good time to reassess, well, everything. Instead, owner and general manager Jerry Jones is resolute: He won't be making changes at head coach. He spoke with media after the game and told the scrum that he won't fire Mike McCarthy because he has regretted it every time he's fired coaches mid-season previously.

It's hard to judge the reasoning without more context on the thought, but it's curious reasoning to say the least. Just because something hasn't worked in the past doesn't mean it won't work now. Plus, one would think refreshing and resetting the locker room could even save the Cowboys' season at this point. Look how reenergized the Saints looked this week under interim head coach Darren Rizzi in his first game.

If nothing else, it would give the Cowboys lots of time to telegraph their opening to possible quality head coach candidates this offseason.

Even more curious is that Jones has only ever fired one head coach midseason: Wade Phillips.

