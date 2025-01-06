SI

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Said He 'Didn't Know' About Cooper Rush's Contract Incentive

Rush could have earned an additional $250,000 if he played on Sunday.

Brigid Kennedy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Nov 24, 2024.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Nov 24, 2024. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys opted to start third-string quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders, a slightly eyebrow-raising decision considering Dallas was already eliminated from playoff contention and wouldn't gain anything from resting second-string QB Cooper Rush.

However, it was reported that by hitting a certain snap percentage in Sunday's game, Rush could have triggered a $250,000 contract incentive. That revelation that led to some speculation that the Cowboys benched him to avoid paying out the cash.

Asked flat-out whether the possible payday contributed to the team's decision, Jones said that he "didn't know" about the incentive until he "read about it," and that the prospect of paying the quarterback contributed "nothing at all" to the choice.

"Those incentives are in there for the team and we put them in there so that if ... a back-up quarterback has to play, they've got the financial incentives," the owner said Sunday. "But they're usually put in there because of people representing him. And they should be. He did really earn some pretty serious incentives this year."

Watch that quote below:

Unsurprisingly, not everyone is buying Jones's explanation.

Yes, it is possible he was unaware of the payout and the team just wanted to give Lance a chance to start. But some on social media have been quick to point out that, as GM, Jones should know about the incentives built into players' contracts.

In any event, paying Rush is likely the least of the Cowboys' worries, especially as they figure out their future with head coach Mike McCarthy. They'll have to put this moment behind them and look toward 2025.

