Jerry Jones Addresses His Role With Cowboys After Disappointing 2024 Season
The 2024 season did not go to plan for the 7-10 Dallas Cowboys. After their Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones and Co. are beginning to shift their focus to next season.
Jones spoke to reporters after the game, at which point he discussed the possibility of moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy, a decision he said he'd not yet made. When asked about potentially shedding his title as the Cowboys general manager, Jones made clear that was not something he was considering ahead of the 2025 campaign, regardless of who the team's head coach is.
"No. Just no. I bought the team," said Jones when asked about relinquishing the GM title, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.
"I think the first thing to come out of my mouth—anybody here was at that press conference?Somebody asked, 'Did you buy this for your kids?' I said, 'Hell no. I bought it for me.' And I didn't buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do. I was 46 (years old). I bought something I was going to do for the rest of my life. That's what I'm doing. So, no. The facts are, since I have to decide where the money is spent, then you might as well cut all of the bulls–– out."
Jones has been in charge of football operations in Dallas since he assumed ownership of the franchise back in 1989, and he seems hellbent on remaining in the role in 2025 for a 36th season.
After a disappointing 7–10 season in '24, Jones will hope the team can bounce back and get to the playoffs in 2025.