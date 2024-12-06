Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Claims He Could Beat NFL's Longest FG Record
It’s been an historic year for kickers in the NFL.
With the notable—and downright shocking—exception of future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker, kickers across the league have been hitting longer kicks at rates that would have left special teams coaches of the 1980s either drooling in envy or calling for criminal investigations.
Leading the way is Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. After first pursuing a career in pro soccer and later a stint in the USFL, Aubrey made his debut with the Cowboys last year and was basically an All-Pro the moment he first stepped on the field.
This year, Aubrey is a stunning 10-of-11 on kicks from longer than 50 yards, but he’s confident he can go further. Much further.
In an interview with Good Morning Football, Aubrey was asked just how far a kick Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could come to him with at the end of the game. Aubrey didn’t miss a beat.
“I’d put it somewhere around 72 yards,” he said.
For those keeping score at home, that’s a full six yards more than the NFL record of 66 yards, set by Tucker in 2021.
The first made field goal from 70+ yards now feels like a matter of when, not if—and if Aubrey has anything to say about it, it’s happening sooner than you think.