Ravens’ Justin Tucker Had Incredibly Sad Quote on Kicking Struggles Amid Down Year
The Baltimore Ravens lost by five points in their 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker left seven points on the board. It doesn’t take a genius to do the math.
In a bizarre year in which the once-most accurate kicker in NFL history has seemingly forgotten his craft, Tucker took full accountability for the Ravens’ loss after the game.
“I just left the points out there, I feel like I cost us this one,” Tucker said. “But it doesn't really do anybody any good to dwell on it, the only thing that we can do, that I can do, is continue to work, move forward, take one kick at a time.
"I hate to say that I have had to have this same conversation over the course of the season, but that comes with the job description. The kicks are either good or they're not and today I did not do enough of a good job to help our team win the football game."
Tucker missed two field goals (from 47 and 53 yards) and one extra point attempt, continuing his woeful streak of missed kicks in 2024. It was also the first time in Tucker’s 13 years in the NFL he had missed three kicks in a single game.
Though some may paint the former G.O.A.T. as the Ravens’ new scapegoat, coach John Harbaugh insisted he has no plans to move on from Tucker, who has since lost his title as the NFL's all-time leader in field goal percentage to Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker. The 35-year-old has gone 19-of-27 (70.3%) on field goals so far, and hit just 5-of-8 from 40-49 yards and 4-of-9 from 50-plus yards.
After Week 13, the Ravens fell to 8-5 behind the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, though they’ll get their chance to even the score against Russell Wilson and Co. on Dec. 21.