Micah Parsons Makes Guarantee About CeeDee Lamb's Return Amid Contract Holdout
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been away from the club amid a holdout that has caused him to miss voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp and training camp as he seeks a new contract that could make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
The tension between Lamb and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has even been apparent, leading to some uncertainty about when the star wideout will be back on the field for Dallas.
But Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is here to reassure everyone about Lamb's status.
The three-time Pro Bowler on Tuesday guaranteed that Lamb would be back on the field for the Cowboys when the team opens up the 2024 season against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, according to the team's website.
"CeeDee is a part of this brotherhood whether he likes it or not," Parsons said. "He knows he's not going anywhere. The business side, they're gonna take care of it—no doubt about it.
"On Week 1, he will be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys."
Lamb, 25, is coming off of a season that saw him break Michael Irvin's franchise record for the most receptions, 135, and receiving yards, 1,749, in a single season. Lamb in February told Parsons he was seeking to become one of the "top-paid" receivers in the league-and perhaps the highest-paid.
That means that Lamb, whose agent has been in negotiations with Dallas, could stand to make as much as Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who in June became the league's top-paid wideout when he signed a $140 million contract extension, and Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who inked a $120 million contract back in April.
Lamb is set to earn $17.99 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal in 2024. The Cowboys will open the 2024 season in Cleveland against the Browns on Sept. 8.