Two Teams Have Already Emerged as Interested Mike McCarthy Suitors as Free Agency Looms
After five years with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy is a free agent coach. The Cowboys, as his incumbent team, hold exclusive negotiation rights with the coach until midnight, Tuesday. After that, McCarthy is free to talk to any team.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys and McCarthy have yet to engage in negotiations, a surprising update considering the Cowboys have had a huge leg up given their exclusivity, and the team has gestured toward its interest in retaining the head coach.
Schefter also added that the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, both with vacant head coaching roles, are expected to show interest in speaking to McCarthy should he hit open free agency.
The Bears have cast a massive net in their head coaching search, and already requested to speak with McCarthy. The Saints have taken a more narrow approach, but seem seriously interested in McCarthy, with local beat reporter Nick Underhill adding shortly after that he expects New Orleans to be, "very interested."
Curiously, the Cowboys denied the Bears' request to interview McCarthy last week, thought to be another signal they were interested in keeping McCarthy as its head coach. Now Chicago no longer needs Dallas's permission.
McCarthy has been relatively lips-sealed on the whole thing.