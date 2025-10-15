'Get Up' Set Comes Alive While Debating if Cowboys Can Make the Playoffs
It was an open question as to how the Cowboys would begin their 2025 campaign after a public and messy divorce from Micah Parsons shortly before Week 1. And to their credit they have been both entertaining and largely competent. Currently they sit at 2-3-1 and would be in a much better position if they weren't wasting Dak Prescott's tremendous play at a historic level. Week 7 brings a crucial matchup as the 3-3 Washington Commanders visit Jerry World.
Naturally, America's Team was a topic on Wednesday's Get Up as Mike Greenberg asked the assembled panel of Peter Schrager, Domonique Foxworth and Jeff Saturday if the Cowboys will play their way into the NFL's postseason.
And that trio's reactions did not disappoint.
Foxworth and Saturday were not especially high on the notion, even if Dallas will be getting CeeDee Lamb back soon. Something about former Cowboy running back Rico Dowdle warning his former team to buckle up and then torching them for 239 total yards in the Panthers' win on Sunday doesn't inspire confidence. But once they were done having their fun, Schrager admitted that he actually believes the playoffs are a possibility.
It's an important conversation and we should be thankful someone is having it. Realistically, much of Dallas' hopes will swing on the result of the upcoming game vs. the Commanders. A win puts them in second place in the NFC East and position to at least keep their chances alive for a bit longer.