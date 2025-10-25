Cowboys Place CB Trevon Diggs on Injured Reserve
Trevon Diggs missed the Cowboys' Week 7 contest after he suffered a concussion from an at-home incident. Now the cornerback will miss more time after Dallas placed him on the injured reserve list on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Diggs will miss at least the next four weeks by landing on the IR. These matchups include Sunday's game vs. the Broncos, a Monday Night Football showdown vs. the Cardinals, a Sunday Night Football game vs. the Raiders and finally an NFC East rivalry game vs. the Eagles. These are all pretty big games for the star defensive player to miss.
Before suffering his concussion, Diggs played in the first six games for the Cowboys this season, starting four and registering 18 total tackles. Diggs underwent offseason surgery on his knee upon the conclusion of Dallas's 7–10 season in 2024, after playing in 11 of the team's 17 games.
In Diggs's absence, Kaiir Elam will start again for the Cowboys after earning the start last week.