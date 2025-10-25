SI

Cowboys Place CB Trevon Diggs on Injured Reserve

The cornerback will miss at least the next four games.

Madison Williams

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was placed on the injured reserve list.
Trevon Diggs missed the Cowboys' Week 7 contest after he suffered a concussion from an at-home incident. Now the cornerback will miss more time after Dallas placed him on the injured reserve list on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Diggs will miss at least the next four weeks by landing on the IR. These matchups include Sunday's game vs. the Broncos, a Monday Night Football showdown vs. the Cardinals, a Sunday Night Football game vs. the Raiders and finally an NFC East rivalry game vs. the Eagles. These are all pretty big games for the star defensive player to miss.

Before suffering his concussion, Diggs played in the first six games for the Cowboys this season, starting four and registering 18 total tackles. Diggs underwent offseason surgery on his knee upon the conclusion of Dallas's 7–10 season in 2024, after playing in 11 of the team's 17 games.

In Diggs's absence, Kaiir Elam will start again for the Cowboys after earning the start last week.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

