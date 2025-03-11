SI

Cowboys Aren’t Done Shaking Up Their RB Depth Chart After Javonte Williams Signing

The Cowboys reportedly will make more moves in the backfield.

Blake Silverman

Dallas Cowboys running back Dowdle runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at AT&T Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal Monday. Jerry Jones & Co. have further plans to sure up their running game, but those plans reportedly do not include Rico Dowdle, last season's starting back and current free agent.

According to a report from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Williams signing means that Dowdle won't return to the Cowboys. "Williams is regarded as a comparable talent to Dowdle and more cost effective," Moore wrote on his X account.

Moore also reported Monday that the Cowboys are committed to selecting a running back during the NFL draft in April. After a disappointing 7-10 season last year where they missed the playoffs, Dallas holds the No. 12 pick. They could have Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up, at the top of their draft board. However, he may not be available come Dallas' first selection, barring any potential trades.

The Cowboys don't have to choose a running back with their first pick, of course. Their second-round pick sits at No. 44, where they could look at other prospects like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins.

No matter the outcome, Dowdle reportedly won't be back with the Cowboys next year. Last season, he rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns, then added 249 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

Williams spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver after the Broncos selected him during the second round in 2021. Now, he highlights the Cowboys' backfield. For now, at least.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

