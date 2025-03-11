Cowboys Aren’t Done Shaking Up Their RB Depth Chart After Javonte Williams Signing
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal Monday. Jerry Jones & Co. have further plans to sure up their running game, but those plans reportedly do not include Rico Dowdle, last season's starting back and current free agent.
According to a report from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the Williams signing means that Dowdle won't return to the Cowboys. "Williams is regarded as a comparable talent to Dowdle and more cost effective," Moore wrote on his X account.
Moore also reported Monday that the Cowboys are committed to selecting a running back during the NFL draft in April. After a disappointing 7-10 season last year where they missed the playoffs, Dallas holds the No. 12 pick. They could have Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman runner-up, at the top of their draft board. However, he may not be available come Dallas' first selection, barring any potential trades.
The Cowboys don't have to choose a running back with their first pick, of course. Their second-round pick sits at No. 44, where they could look at other prospects like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins.
No matter the outcome, Dowdle reportedly won't be back with the Cowboys next year. Last season, he rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns, then added 249 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.
Williams spent the first four seasons of his career in Denver after the Broncos selected him during the second round in 2021. Now, he highlights the Cowboys' backfield. For now, at least.