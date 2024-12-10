Cowboys Receive Brutal Injury News on LB DeMarvion Overshown
The hits just keep coming for the Dallas Cowboys.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during Monday night's loss to the Bengals. He added that Overshown is scheduled to have surgery this week and "significant recovery time" will be needed.
The 24-year-old had his right knee landed on by Cincinnati center Ted Karras in the fourth quarter on Monday night's game. He was helped off the field by trainers and did not return.
"I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him," team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday morning. "Because he's just been through that mental and physical rehab on his other knee ... It's the toughest time for a player. And we all see the loss and know what it's going to mean for us in our remaining four games. Bottom line is it's really sad that he's having to have this surgery for him as an individual and obviously us as a team."
Overshown had been the Cowboys' second-leading tackler on the season with 90 while also tallying five sacks, four passed defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He was selected by Dallas—out of Texas—in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys have now lost Overshown, quarterback Dak Prescott, and guard Zack Martin to season-ending injuries this season amid other non-season-ending injuries. They'll head to Charlotte this coming Sunday to take on the Carolina Panthers.