Cowboys Coach Makes Minicamp Expectations for Micah Parsons Clear Amid Contract Talks
Micah Parsons is absent as the Dallas Cowboys continue a second week of OTAs. The standout pass rusher was in attendance last week as the two sides continue to work toward a new contract. Parsons has been one of the more impactful defensive players in the NFL during his first four seasons, amassing 52 sacks in his first 63 games, including 12 in 13 contests during the 2024 campaign.
Uncertainty about his future remains as he's slated to earn just over $24 million on a fifth-year option but the market for elite talent has moved significantly in recent years and Parsons will seek to maximize his value. Though we're only in the first few days of June, preseason activities and the ramp-up to the season comes quickly and the Cowboys would very much like to get this resolved so they can benefit from Parsons's services.
Dallas fans, too, would like to not have this hanging over the upcoming year. For now, though, they'll have to live update by update.
First-year coach Brian Schottenheimer provided one on Tuesday by saying that he expects Parsons to attend next week's mandatory minicamp.
“ I assume [he’ll attend],” Schottenheimer said in his press conference. “Micah and I talked a couple of days ago. Again, he’s doing a little bit of traveling. But, again, everything that he and I have talked about, I expect that he will be here.
“Like I said, I say it each and every week, Micah and I have had great communication—everything I’ve asked him to do and vice versa he’s followed through on. So, I would expect to see him.”
Dallas is looking to improve on a 7–10 year derailed by a season-ending Dak Prescott injury. That journey begins with a Week 1 matchup on the road against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.