Cowboys Agree to Sign Former First-Round Pick Payton Turner to One-Year Contract
Dallas added Turner as a bounce-back candidate in free agency.
The Dallas Cowboys are signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer.
Turner has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his career, but played in 16 games in 2024 for the Saints, marking the first time in his four professional seasons where he's played more than eight games.
In 31 career contests, Turner has made 50 combined tackles, including 11 for loss, two forced fumbles and has tabbed five sacks. Turner was selected by the Saints with the No. 28 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.
