Cowboys Agree to Sign Former First-Round Pick Payton Turner to One-Year Contract

Dallas added Turner as a bounce-back candidate in free agency.

Mike McDaniel

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer.

Turner has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his career, but played in 16 games in 2024 for the Saints, marking the first time in his four professional seasons where he's played more than eight games.

In 31 career contests, Turner has made 50 combined tackles, including 11 for loss, two forced fumbles and has tabbed five sacks. Turner was selected by the Saints with the No. 28 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

