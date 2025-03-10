Cowboys Lack of Moves in Free Agency Has Fans Furious
NFL teams set about adding a ton of talent on Monday and the deals came in rapid fire waves. While there was chaos across the league, the Dallas Cowboys remained silent. Their fans are not happy.
The Cowboys have been quite in free agency over the past few years, adding on the margins but not going after the big fish available. They opened things on Monday by re-signing long-snapper Trent Sieg to a three-year, $4.45 million deal. They also moved to re-sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and safety Markquese Bell.
While those were solid decisions in building a team, the Cowboys also lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As the Cowboys were sitting on their hands, the rival Washington Commanders traded for Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and signed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, while the New York Giants signed cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Cowboys fans were furious at the team's lack of moves, and took to social media to blast the team.
It's hard to blame them for lashing out. After going 7-10 in 2024, you'd think owner Jerry Jones would show some urgency to improve his roster.